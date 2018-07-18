SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The city of Santa Rosa has sued PG&E for damages resulting from the Tubbs and Nuns fires in October.

The suit was filed in Sonoma County Superior Court on July 11. The city announced the filing on Tuesday.

The suit seeks “financial recovery from those responsible but also provides an avenue for the city to join with others to compel PG&E to implement safety measures to prevent future disasters,” city officials said in a statement.

“The state investigation of the fires has found PG&E to be at fault for numerous fires that originated in October 2017 throughout Northern California, and the city believes that PG&E will also be found to have contributed significantly to the cause of the Tubbs Fire,” city officials said.

The fires destroyed 5,300 homes and killed 24 people in Sonoma County, and the Coffey Park, Fountaingrove and Mark West neighborhoods in and near Santa Rosa were the hardest hit.

Sonoma County also joined a lawsuit against PG&E.

In response PG&E issued a statement.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers and communities we serve. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by these devastating wildfires. We are aware that lawsuits have been filed, and we are reviewing this one filed by the city. We’re focused on doing everything we can to help these communities rebuild and recover,” the utility said.

