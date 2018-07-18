BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Two people have been injured when a battery-operated drill fell off of a vehicle and hit the windshield of a car behind it on Vasco Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

The incident was reported at 3:54 p.m. Monday on the road connecting eastern Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

The vehicle that the drill dropped from did not stop at the scene, fire officials said.

The two people in the car that the drill struck were injured, but fire officials did not elaborate on the extent of their injuries.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP’s Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.