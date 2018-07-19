SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A person said to be trespassing on the Caltrain tracks in Sunnyvale near Mountain View was struck and killed Thursday evening, officials with the agency said.

Northbound train No. 289 struck the person at 7:04 p.m. on the tracks north of Mary Avenue.

Emergency personnel responded. Caltrain officials said about 41 people were on board the train and none of them was injured.

Both northbound and southbound tracks were closed for a time.

At 7:37 p.m., transit police had reopened the southbound tracks and trains were single-tracking through the area at restricted speeds of 30 mph.

It was the sixth fatal strike on Caltrain tracks this year.

