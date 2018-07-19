EL SOBRANTE (CBS SF) — A man’s body was discovered in a gravel driveway off San Pablo Dam Road late Wednesday night, triggering a homicide investigation by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

Sheriff’s investigators said they received a 911 call from a neighbor reporting shots fired at around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Arriving deputies discovered the man’s body with several gunshot wounds next to a car parked in a gravel driveway on a Cul-de-Sac off San Pablo Dam Road.

Investigators were interviewing neighbors and combing the shooting scene for any evidence. There was no immediate would on a suspect.

The identity of the victim was being withheld while his next-of-kin is notified.