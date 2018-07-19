PESCADERO (CBS SF) — A crushed red sedan found upside down Thursday at the base of a cliff in Pescadero just off Highway 1 has sparked a mystery over who was inside the vehicle and what happened to them.

There was no immediate indication as to when the car flew off the roadway, but it was discovered on Thursday morning.

“The car was found empty,” the Redwood City CHP told KPIX 5. “There was no trace of a person.”

Investigators said they were attempting to locate the occupants of the car and running the vehicle’s plates to identify its owner.

“(This is an) active investigation,” the CHP said. “(We’re) trying to pull the car up.”

A photo of the car, resting on it roof, shows footprints all around the vehicle.