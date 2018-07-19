  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMJudge Judy
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Healdsburg, Sonoma County, tree service, Workplace Accident
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — The owner of a tree service company was killed Wednesday afternoon when a tree he was cutting with a chainsaw snapped and fell on him, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Luis Garcia, 48, of Santa Rosa, was cutting the tree in the 1300 block of West Dry Creek Road west of Healdsburg around 3 p.m. when the accident happened, Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

Two of Garcia’s employees tried to give Garcia CPR but their efforts were unsuccessful, Crum said.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death, Crum said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s