HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — The owner of a tree service company was killed Wednesday afternoon when a tree he was cutting with a chainsaw snapped and fell on him, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Luis Garcia, 48, of Santa Rosa, was cutting the tree in the 1300 block of West Dry Creek Road west of Healdsburg around 3 p.m. when the accident happened, Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

Two of Garcia’s employees tried to give Garcia CPR but their efforts were unsuccessful, Crum said.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death, Crum said.