Filed Under:Celebrity, Donald Trump Jr., Fox News, Gavin Newsom, Kimberly Guilfoyle

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News says host Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaving the network, amid reports that she’s about to take on a new role with a super PAC supporting President Donald Trump’s agenda.

A Fox spokeswoman confirmed her departure Friday. Guilfoyle has been one of the co-hosts of the network’s afternoon show “The Five” and has been dating Trump’s son Donald Jr. She was considered for White House press secretary last year after Sean Spicer departed the administration.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle arrives at the Guggenheim Museum on March 22, 2018 in New York. (James Devaney via Getty Images)

A person familiar with the plans who was not authorized to speak publicly about them said Guilfoyle will be joining America First PAC, which has been promoting Trump’s record.

Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor, was married for four years to California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

© Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

