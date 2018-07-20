PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — An Alameda County fire battalion chief who was mauled by a pit bull and seriously injured while fighting a fire at a home in unincorporated San Leandro last Saturday has been released from the hospital, according to the firefighters union.

Battalion Chief John Whiting was released from Stanford Hospital this week and was said to be in good spirits, but still has a long road to recovery and will continue to work with doctors to develop a treatment plan for his injuries, union officials said.

Whiting was part of a crew battling a house fire in the 16000 block of Maubert Avenue near Bayfair mall. He was attacked by a male pit bull while speaking with a 15-year-old girl who had been rescued from the two-story dwelling. Nearly 20 dogs were also rescued from the home.

Anyone interested in donating to a fund to help with Whiting’s recovery may write a check payable to the Local 55 Charity Fund and mail it to I.A.F.F. Local 55, 369 15th St., Oakland, Ca. 94612, or visit www.iafflocal55.org.

Any excess donations beyond expenses for Whiting’s care will be given to local charities, union officials said.