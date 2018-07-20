SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Outdoor enthusiasts will see some changes in a popular San Francisco neighborhood.

Crissy Field Ave. is shut down for construction — crews are converting it into multi-use trail that will no longer allow cars, reshaping a popular part of the Presidio.

Jean Fraser, the CEO of Presidio Trust, said the change will connect what she calls a “missing piece” in the trail network within the Presidio.

“It doesn’t get a lot of car traffic. There’s certainly some people who know it as a quick cut-through,” said Fraser. “And it’s also a safety issue, because right now when cars cut through, they’re actually crossing over one of our most important trails along Lincoln Avenue. So this way, we eliminate the possibility of car accidents with people walking and biking.”

The Presidio Trust says it’s excited to get this back from CalTrans and continue improving pedestrian access, especially with all of the construction projects in the area.

The stretch of road turned trail will now act as an important connection for walkers and bicyclists who are going from the Golden Gate Bridge to Crissy Field.

Runner Clair Luntz told KPIX 5 that certain spots around the Bay can be a bit dicey for runners to access.

“If you go over the bridge and you head over to Sausalito, that’s tricky for a runner,” said Luntz.

The decision to shutdown the roadway was made years ago, but Presidio Trust wanted to wait until the Doyle Drive rebuilding project was done to make the change.

Drivers who still have to access Lincoln Blvd. can just use McDowell Ave. from here on out.