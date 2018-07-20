SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The San Jose Fire Department is on the scene of a hazmat call at El Camino Hospital’s new primary care clinic at 828 S. Winchester Blvd. in San Jose, fire officials said.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, one woman who had entered the rear of the clinic smelled a strong odor of cleaning supplies. She was taken to a local hospital for throat irritation.

About 20 people self-evacuated the building for a short time before emergency crews arrived, according to the fire department.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.