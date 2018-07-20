  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose confirmed on Friday that an officer found a man authorities believe was seen earlier this week riding a bicycle naked on Highway 101.

The video shot Wednesday morning and posted on Instagram showed the man baring it all as he rode his bike at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Naked cyclist on Highway 101 in San Jose

Naked cyclist on Highway 101 in San Jose (Instagram user @nickmofaves)

The CHP got multiple calls about the “birthday suit biker” riding on the freeway between Story Road and Alum Rock.

The man was seen riding northbound, southbound and even pedaling down the freeway against traffic.

Police and CHP officers were not able to find him on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning at about 9:15 a.m., a San Jose police officer found an adult male walking on North King Road at Barberry Lane wearing only a shirt.

Further investigation revealed the man was in mental crisis. The officer took the man to a local hospital for evaluation.

On Friday afternoon, a police department spokesperson confirmed that they believe the man is the same individual who was seen riding the bicycle on Highway 101 Wednesday morning.

Police did not say whether the man would be facing any charges.

