RICHMOND (KPIX 5) — A search is on for the owner of a vintage wedding band that was discovered on an East Bay beach.

Richmond resident Richard Grassetti is not what one would call a hopeless romantic. But while walk on a beach not far from his childhood home seven months ago, he found a man’s wedding ring and became part of a mysterious love story.

Grassetti said he was walking on a beach in Point Richmond when he spotted something shining among the rocks.

“I didn’t know if it was a bottle cap or a penny, but I reached down and grabbed it and it was a ring,” remembered Grassetti.

The man’s wedding ring was decorated with stars and four-leaf clovers. It also had an inscription.

“It said From now until eternity Lily,” said Grassetti.

The inscription is dated 5-1-49, almost seven decades ago.

Grassetti said he’s not on social media, but he has a friend who is. When she saw the ring sitting on his kitchen counter, she took a photo and tweeted about it in the hopes of finding its rightful owner.

“I showed it to her. She said ‘I’ll just stick this on Twitter.’ Then it went viral,” explained Grassetti.

The Twitterverse is now working to find lily or her family after the universe washed a 70-year-old love story up on the rocks at that Point Richmond beach.

It is a story that Grassetti will now be a part of in some small way.

“It completes something, sort of a circle that was broken. Just like the ring itself. So it would be nice to have it back to where it belongs,” said Grassetti.

Grissette’s friend tells KPIX 5 the trail of clues led to a man in Thousand Oaks, but so far though the owner hasn’t been found.