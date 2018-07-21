LOS ANGELES (AP) – A woman was fatally wounded when a gunman being chased by police in Los Angeles fled into a Trader Joe’s supermarket in the city’s Silver Lake neighborhood and took hostages.

The gunman, who was not identified, surrendered following a three-hour standoff. Details on how the woman died inside the store were not immediately known.

Authorities say earlier Saturday the man shot his grandmother and girlfriend. He then fled in a car with officers pursuing him through the city.

The chase ended with him crashing the car outside the store and heading into the store. Gunshots were fired during the chase.

Witnesses say employees and customers inside Trader Joe’s ran or jumped out of windows to get to safety. A gunman who led police on a pursuit and then ran into a Los Angeles supermarket, holding bystanders inside hostage, has been taken into custody.

The suspect walked out of the Trader Joe’s with a cluster of hostages Saturday afternoon and was immediately surrounded by officers. He appeared to be handcuffed when he walked out.

