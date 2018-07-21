OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland Saturday morning are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday night.

Officers with the Oakland police department responded at 11:13 p.m. Friday to the 7200 block of Arthur Street to investigate a possible shooting and located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The police department’s homicide division responded and took over the investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police department at (510) 238-3821.

