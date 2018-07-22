The victims’ identity were not released.
Fallon is about 63 miles east of Reno.
FALLON, Nev. (CBS News) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating a shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fallon, Nevada.
At least one person was killed and one person was injured Sunday, according to CBS affiliate KTVN-TV. The station writes that the suspect, John K. O’Connor, 48, is in custody.
KTVN-TV reports there were about 50 witnesses when the incident unfolded inside the church. The suspect reportedly went home after opening fire and police followed him there where a hostage negotiator was able to get him to surrender.
Officials tell KTVN-TV that the suspect was targeting individuals, not the church. A motive was not immediately made clear. One of the victims suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
A spokesperson for the Mormon church said, “We express our love to those in this congregation and our prayers for the victims and their families. Local leaders are ministering to them at this time.”
Nevada Sen. Dean Heller wrote on Twitter that he’s “deeply saddened by the act of senseless violence in Fallon today.”
Nevada Sen. Cortez Masto also took to Twitter to express his condolences to the victims:
