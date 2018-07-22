  • KPIX 5On Air

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — At least one person was injured following a shooting in Berkeley early Sunday morning, according to police.

Berkeley police said gunshots were first heard by officers in the area of 1000 block of Delaware Street around 1:20 a.m. Soon after, calls from residents also reported the shooting.

According to Berkeley police Sgt. Chris Bonaventure, the victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and was transported to a hospital for treatment of what appears to be a gunshot wound to their toe.

The bullets from the shooting also struck two homes, Bonaventure said.

The shooting is under investigation. Police didn’t name any suspects.

