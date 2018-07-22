OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART authorities confirmed that the MacArthur station in Oakland was shut down Sunday night after a stabbing that left one woman dead and a second injured.

The alert that the station was closed due to police activity posted on the transit agency’s Twitter account at 9:49 p.m.

Stn closure at MACR due to police activity. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) July 23, 2018

While trains were rolling through the station, they were not stopping, officials said.

BART police chief Carlos Rojas later confirmed that the activity was related to a stabbing that left two people injured.

BART officials later confirmed that two young women were stabbed in the incident and that one victim died. The second was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials said the suspect in the attack, a white male, was still at large.

BART officials were investigating the incident and were uncertain what led to the attack or whether it happened on a train or on the station platform.

Police were searching the train and the platform for evidence in addition to reviewing video from security cameras.

Double stabbing shuts down MacArthur BART. pic.twitter.com/OnTV96lZX7 — Joe Vázquez (@JoeKPIX) July 23, 2018

Transit officials said the station, a major BART transfer point, would remain closed for the rest of the evening, but would likely reopen for the morning commute.

Mutual aid is being provided by AC Transit. Bus 51A from 19th St. and Rockridge at Broadway and Bus 18 from Shattuck to Macarthur.