VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Two eastbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 on the Carquinez Bridge are open again after a collision Monday afternoon involving three vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two lanes were open as of 4:17 p.m.

The collision was reported at about 3:20 p.m. and may involve a big-rig, dump truck and another vehicle.

One person may have been thrown from a vehicle, CHP officials said.

