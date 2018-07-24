  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Drunk Driving, DUI, San Rafael
(Thinkstock)

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Two San Rafael men were arrested Friday on suspicion of driving the same car while intoxicated.

Police responded around 9 p.m. to a report of a vehicle striking a parked car in the 500 block of Canal Street. The car was stuck between the parked car and a curb, and the driver was revving the car’s engine to try to break free and flee, Sgt. Justin Graham said.

The driver, Casildo Cialan-Cahuex, 41, switched seats with Demesio Orozco-Cahuex, 35, as police were responding and Orozco-Cahuex freed the vehicle and drove from the scene, Graham said.

Police stopped the vehicle at a dead-end in the 600 block of Canal Street. Orozco-Cahuex tried to make a U-turn to get away from police, but he was blocked by police patrol cars, Graham said.

Both men were given field sobriety tests and it was determined each had a blood-alcohol level of more than three times the limit considered intoxicated, Graham said. They were arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

 

