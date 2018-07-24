SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man escaped injury late Monday night after a suspect demanding money kidnapped him at gunpoint and forced him to drive from San Francisco’s Crocker Amazon Playground to an ATM, police said.

Around 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery and kidnapping involving a hit-and-run collision near Alemany Boulevard and Geneva Avenue.

The ordeal began at the park when a 23-year-old man was approached by a suspect who pulled out a gun and demanded money. The suspect then forced the victim to drive to an ATM as the suspect accompanied him, according to police.

As the victim was driving, he collided with another vehicle. The victim, however, continued to drive before the suspect grabbed the victim’s phone and backpack and fled from the vehicle.

Police were unable to locate the suspect, described as a man in his 40s.

Anyone with any information is asked to call San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or to text TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

