YOSEMITE (AP) — Disappointed tourists under evacuation orders were emptying campsites and lodges in the heart of Yosemite National Park, as firefighters battled to contain a huge wildfire just to the west.

Park spokesman Scott Gediman says Yosemite Valley — the heart of the visitor experience at the park — along with a mountainous, 20-mile (32-kilometer) stretch of California’s State Route 41 will close Wednesday at noon. The closure is expected to last through Sunday.

He says the park isn’t under imminent danger from the nearby fire. Officials decided on the closure to allow crews to perform protective measures such as burning away brush along roadways without having to deal with tourist traffic.

Smoke is obscuring the valley’s grand vistas of waterfalls and shear granite faces. The fire was 25 percent contained Tuesday.

