  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMJudge Judy
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Demi Lovato, Heroin Overdose, Los Angeles, Narcan

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Pop singer Demi Lovato was reportedly transported to a Los Angeles hospital Tuesday for an apparent heroin overdose, according to entertainment news website TMZ.

The website posted about the incident shortly before 1 p.m., citing law enforcement sources.

The site reported that Lovato — who has a history of battling substance abuse, but has been clean for a number of years — was transported from her Hollywood Hills home just before 12 p.m. Tuesday.

The site reported that Lovato was found unconscious by paramedics when they arrived at the home and that the singer was given with Narcan, an emergency treatment commonly given for narcotics overdose.

So far, there were no reports on her condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s