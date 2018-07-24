LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Pop singer Demi Lovato was reportedly transported to a Los Angeles hospital Tuesday for an apparent heroin overdose, according to entertainment news website TMZ.

The website posted about the incident shortly before 1 p.m., citing law enforcement sources.

The site reported that Lovato — who has a history of battling substance abuse, but has been clean for a number of years — was transported from her Hollywood Hills home just before 12 p.m. Tuesday.

The site reported that Lovato was found unconscious by paramedics when they arrived at the home and that the singer was given with Narcan, an emergency treatment commonly given for narcotics overdose.

So far, there were no reports on her condition.