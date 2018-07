SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A semi-truck that was going too fast along Interstate 880 in San Jose flipped over Tuesday in a crash that closed two southbound lanes, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the big rig crash forced the closure of two southbound lanes of I-880 at U.S. Highway 101.

The driver of the semi-truck, which was carrying garbage, suffered moderate injuries to his wrist and was hospitalized.

There was no word on when the two lanes would be reopened.