  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California, Earthquakes, Eureka, Gorda Ridges, Oregon

EUREKA (CBS SF) — A swarm of earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 3.2 to 5.6 rattled the floor of the Pacific Ocean near the California-Oregon border Monday, officials said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the swarm began with a 4.3 magnitude quake at 5:16 a.m. with an epicenter in the fault zones located in the undersea Gorda Ridges located 147 miles northwest of Eureka.

That quake was followed by temblors measuring 5.2, 3.4, 4.3, 3.2, 4.3 and the largest a 5.6 at 7:44 a.m.

The USGS said the quakes did not trigger a tsunami warning for the West Coast including Northern California.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s