BERKELEY (KPIX) – New video shows a group of women swarming through Lululemon, a popular athletic clothing store and yanking clothes off the shelf before taking off.

More than a dozen Lululemon stores in the Bay Area have been hit in the same way and police say the suspects are still on the loose.

The Lululemon store on Fourth Street in Berkeley is having an unlucky July. Police say this group of thieves has struck four times here since July 2nd, stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise.

Surveillance video shows the latest crime on July 18.

The group of women enter the store, move right for the shelves and begin shoveling yoga gear into bags. Police say these thefts all happened in the early afternoons between 1 pm and 4 pm.

“They take the merchandise, put it in a bag and walk out. Most of these thefts are happening within a minute,” said Berkeley Police Department spokesman Byron White.

It’s not just Berkeley. This weekend at a LuLulemon store in Fresno, police said a group of women walked in together, went directly over to the yoga pants shelves, and quickly emptied them.

Each pair of yoga pants at Lululemon costs from $100 to $150 dollars The thieves stole 148 pairs. Police say the Fresno crew got away with $17,000 dollars in athletic gear.

Police believe both crimes are possible related.

Fresno police say the thefts fit the pattern of similar crimes in some Bay Area Lululemon stores, in Berkeley, San Jose, Palo Alto, San Mateo and Gilroy. Most of the crimes are caught on video. The criminals have not been caught.

“It seems that they already know exactly what it is that they want,” said White. “But in some of the videos you just see that they are just grabbing everything that they could fit into their bags.”

Anyone who recognizes the women in the video should contact Berkeley Police right away.