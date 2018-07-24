Filed Under:California Lottery, Jackpot, Mega Millions, Winning Numbers

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – The lucky winner of Tuesday night’s half-billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot bought their ticket in San Jose.

A only winning ticket was sold in San Jose at Earnie’s Liquors on South White Road.

The estimated jackpot of Tuesday’s Mega Millions is $493 million ($296 million cash).

The winning numbers were 1 – 2 – 4 – 19 – 29, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot with a $2 ticket were 1-in-302,575,350.

This was the fifth largest jackpot in the history of the game.

