SAN MARTIN (CBS SF) – A brush fire in the San Martin area has shut down southbound Highway 101 early Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out at around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Church Avenue and Monterey Street.

Video posted on snapchat a large plume of smoke rising from the fire.

The fire has closed down all southbound lanes of Highway 101 at E. San Martin Avenue. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

1 structure was damaged and between 15 and 45 acres have burned so far.

There are no evacuations orders for the fire yet.

Another fire burning in Clayton has already forced some evacuations.

A third fire burning in Los Gatos has also closed lanes of northbound CA-85 north of South Winchester Boulevard. The right lanes are blocked by the fire. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.