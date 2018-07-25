  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    03:12 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beijing, China, U.S. Embassy
Jimmy Zhong posted this image of an explosion outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing. (JimmyZhong_iost via Twitter)

BEIJING (AP) — A fire or possible explosion appears to have taken place outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on Thursday. A woman was reportedly detained after spraying gasoline on herself, according to official media.

Photos posted on Twitter showed a large amount of smoke and what appeared to be police vehicles surrounding the vast structure in northeastern Beijing.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the incident and an embassy spokesman said he was still collecting information.

The ruling Communist Party newspaper Global Times said police “took away a woman spraying gasoline on herself in suspected attempt at self-immolation” at around 11 a.m.

China and the U.S. are in the middle of a trade dispute but America remains a hugely popular destination for travel, education and immigration for Chinese citizens.

© Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s