CLAYTON (CBS SF) – A rapidly growing two-alarm brush fire burning in Clayton has already consumed at least two homes and is threatening additional structures.

The fire is burning near Marsh Creek Road in Clayton. Morgan Hill Cal Fire said the fire was at about 50 acres at 4:15 p.m., but growing at a rapid rate.

Chopper 5 was live over the fire in Contra Costa County shortly before 4 p.m. Video showed at least two different structures being overtaken by the flames as nearby trees also caught fire.

Cal Fire has been aggressively battling the fire from the air. Roughly 100 firefighters are currently at the scene battling the fire.

Evacuations were being ordered along Mash Creek Springs near Leon Drive in Clayton.

This is a developing story, KPIX 5 will provide updates as more information is made available.