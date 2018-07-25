SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As a precaution, approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip were being voluntarily recalled Wednesday because the affected product was showing signs of product separation which can lead to a potential health hazard.

Kraft Heinz said it was recalling 15-ounce Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip that had “best when used by” dates ranging from Oct. 31, 2018 to Jan. 23, 2019.

The company said the product separation could create conditions that could allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum — a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death.

Consumers were warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

There have been no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this issue to date. No other sizes, varieties or code dates of were included in this recall.

Consumers who purchased the product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-310-3704 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.