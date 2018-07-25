  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Recall, Taco Bell, Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As a precaution, approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip were being voluntarily recalled Wednesday because the affected product was showing signs of product separation which can lead to a potential health hazard.

Kraft Heinz said it was recalling 15-ounce Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip that had “best when used by” dates ranging from Oct. 31, 2018 to Jan. 23, 2019.

The company said the product separation could create conditions that could allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum — a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death.

Consumers were warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

There have been no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this issue to date. No other sizes, varieties or code dates of were included in this recall.

Consumers who purchased the product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-310-3704 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s