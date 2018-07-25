SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Police have just released new evidence for a homicide case that has been cold for over two years. They hope that the new evidence will lead to the murderer.

Police said that in the short video clip, the man riding on the handlebars was making his getaway on September 30, 2016 after shooting and killing Mitchell Warren, 24, a San Francisco resident who was studying to be an electrician.

“Just knowing that the individual did this to him — and has shaken my family to the core — is still out walking around free, it has to come to an end,” the victim’s sister Ashley Warren said through tears.

His family came to the San Francisco Police Department begging for new clues in his murder case.

Warren was shot at the corner of Ellis and Polk at 4:30 a.m. after an altercation with the suspect.

Police said that the picture of the suspect shown above was taken right before the shooting.

“This guy needs to be caught, so some other father isn’t having to call the kids and tell them that their baby brother or their uncle or whoever has been shot and killed,” said Larry Warren, the victim’s father.

Police said they have some ideas on a motive for the shooting, but they aren’t releasing any information to the public at this point.