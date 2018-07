SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Santa Cruz police have responded to a shooting that has left one victim with injuries that are not life-threatening, police reported at 2:54 p.m.

A potential suspect has been detained and police have closed the area of state Highway 9 near River Street.

Happening Now Ongoing Shooting Investigation One victim with non life threatening injuries. Potential Suspect Detained

HWY 9 Closed at River Street Expect Traffic Delays until approx 3:30pm – More details to come. #SantaCruzPolice pic.twitter.com/eXAm2pAfbw — Santa Cruz Police (@SantaCruzPolice) July 25, 2018

Police said they will release more details shortly.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.