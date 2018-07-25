  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMJudge Judy
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    10:00 PMSEAL Team
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Earthquake, The Geysers, USGS
Geysers quake (USGS)

COBB (CBS SF) — A small earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 3.6 struck near The Geysers at about 6:38 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck 4.3 miles northwest of The Geysers along Squaw Creek in northeastern Sonoma County at a depth of about two miles.

geysers quake Small Earthquake Near The Geysers Rattles North Bay

There are no reports of damage.

COMPLETE QUAKE COVERAGE: CBS Earthquake Resource Center

LIVE QUAKE MAP: Track Real-Time Hot Spots
BAY AREA FAULTS: Interactive Map Of Local Faults

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s