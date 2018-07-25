COBB (CBS SF) — A small earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 3.6 struck near The Geysers at about 6:38 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck 4.3 miles northwest of The Geysers along Squaw Creek in northeastern Sonoma County at a depth of about two miles.

There are no reports of damage.

