SAN MARTIN (CBS SF) — One mobile home, three outbuildings and 16 motor vehicles have been destroyed in a grass fire near the community of San Martin in unincorporated Santa Clara County, a Cal Fire spokeswoman said Thursday.

The Church Fire, first reported late Wednesday afternoon, has burned 20 acres, said Cal Fire spokeswomen Pam Temmermand, and was 85 percent contained as of noon Thursday. Four engines with three firefighters each were still working there to put the fire out completely, she said.

The fire shut down Highway 101 for a time after it started over 24 hours ago.

In addition, two other homes have been damaged by the fire, and 21 people have been displaced from their homes by the fire, Temmermand said. No injuries had been reported as of Thursday, she added.

Triple-digit temperatures expected today and through at least Friday are expected at interior locations throughout the East Bay and in the hills of Santa Clara, Alameda, San Benito and Monterey counties, which will exacerbate the fire danger in all those areas, the National Weather Service said Thursday morning.

