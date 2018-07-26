CLAYTON (CBS SF) — Battling flames hand-to-hand overnight, firefighters were able to halt the advance of the destructive Marsh Fire in the shadow of Mt. Diablo, but not before it had turned at least one home into a pile of ash and embers.

At daybreak, the fire — which ignited and spread quickly in the deep terrain along Marsh Creek Road beginning at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday — had grown to 247 acres and was 60 percent contain.

It had destroyed at least one house and three other structures. The flames continued to threatened 100 more homes. Evacuations remained in place for residents living on Marsh Creek Road from Morgan Territory Road to Gill Drive.

Fortunately, there have been no injuries reported.

Among those who were threatened by the flames were Duane and his wife, Andrea, who live on Marsh Creek Road.

“At one point there were 50 foot flames climbing the hill straight towards that (neighboring) house,” Duane told KPIX 5. “It was pretty scary.”

The fire did char their home, but firefighters were able to save it.

“Everything around the house burned,” Andrea said. “I mean it’s black all the way up to the house on all sides.”

The couple did lose their chicken coop, but were thankful that they and their children were safe.

“I’m just happy to have a house,” Andrea said.

The more than 100 firefighters engaged in battling the flames were aided overnight by cooler temperatures and calm winds. However, forecasters have predicted that temperatures would soar to near triple digits in the fire area by later in the day Thursday.

Evacuation centers were opened at the Clayton Library at 6125 Clayton Road in Clayton and at the Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St. in Brentwood.