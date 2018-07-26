By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two legends of modern roots music bring their new collaboration to San Francisco Friday when guitar giant Dave Alvin and Texas songwriter Jimmie Dale Gilmore share the stage at the Great American Music Hall.

Alvin got his start making a unique mix of rockabilly, country, early rock and roll, blues and R&B with the Blasters, the band he started with his brother Phil in Downey, California in the late ’70s. Mentored by blues vocalist Big Joe Turner (who the brothers would follow from gig to gig in Los Angeles), the two brothers were as seasoned as a pair of musicians in their 20s could be when the Blasters came together with drummer Bill Bateman and bassist John Bazz, the Alvin brothers

The new band would record it’s debut independent album American Music over two days in a living room studio, bashing out a mix of originals and songs by the likes of Billy Haley and Jimmie Rogers that wiped away the boundaries between roots-music styles. Along with country/rockabilly-influenced punk group X and East LA contemporaries Los Lobos, the Blasters brought a sense of history to the sonic stew of the Los Angeles scene. The band’s reputation as a firebrand live act led to tour dates with acts as varied as psychobilly icons the Cramps, country heroes Asleep at the Wheel and ’70s rock favorites Queen.

The band would sign to Slash/Warner Bros. for their acclaimed eponymous sophomore album in 1981, a record that established the Blasters as one of the top rising rock bands in the U.S. Two more hit records — Non Fiction in 1983 and Hard Line two years later — would follow before Dave Alvin departed for his own successful solo career. He would also regularly work with other musicians, taking over as lead guitarist in X around the same time he left the Blasters, playing with the acoustic roots X side project the Knitters and touring with raunchy country/punk singers Mojo Nixon and Country Dick Montana as the Pleasure Barons. While Alvin’s more recent efforts have teamed the guitarist with the backing band the Guilty Women and reunited him with his brother for a couple of albums featuring blues covers, his latest collaboration teamed him with noted songwriter Jimmie Dale Gilmore.

A native of the Texas Panhandle, the veteran songwriter was born in the 1940s in Amarillo and raised in Lubbock. Though shaped by the music of Hank Williams and the honky tonk sounds his musician father played, Gilmore was also inspired by a concert he saw in 1955 featuring Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. In the early ’70s, he teamed with fellow Texas songwriters Joe Ely and Butch Hancock to form the Flatlanders, who would garner some acclaim and a regional following. The band’s debut recording All American Music did not see proper release and the group dissolved by 1973, but the three principles all went on to successful solo careers and the album — reissued in 1991 by Rounder Records with the new title More Legend Than Band — found the outfit being hailed as one of the pioneering acts of alternative country long before the term existed.

Gilmore would abandon music for the remainder of the decade, spending much of his time studying metaphysics at a Colorado ashram before returning to Texas and reviving his music career in the country hotbed of Austin. With other musicians recording versions of his songs since the late ’70s, it wasn’t long before Gilmore established himself as solo star with his tremulous voice and spiritual songwriting bent that marked his material. He recorded a string of albums as a leader in addition to reuniting with the Flatlanders during the ’90s for regular tours and albums that have continued until today.

As longtime friends and frequent performers at the annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, it makes perfect sense that Gilmore and Alvin would end up working together on a recording. Celebrating their shared musical interests that had them traveling similar paths despite differences in age and geography, their album Downey to Lubbock has garnered rave reviews for its mix of wide-ranging covers including a remake of the Youngbloods’ 1969 hit “Get Together” along with two new original tunes by the pair.

Alvin and Gilmore bring their current tour backed by Alvin’s regular band the Guilty Ones to the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco Friday night where they will be joined by prolific Welsh songwriter John Langford and his current group Four Lost Souls. A veteran of the Mekons, the Waco Brothers and numerous other collaborative bands, Langford’s latest act finds him working with fellow Chicago-based musicians Bethany Thomas, John Szymanski and Tawny Newsome performing gospel, southern rock and soul-tinged Americana songs from their eponymous new album on Bloodshot Records that they recorded in 2016 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore

Friday, July 27, 8 p.m. $25

Great American Music Hall