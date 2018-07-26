NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A vehicle stop last week by the California Highway Patrol in Napa County led to the arrest of an Oakland man for possessing child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

CHP officers stopped the vehicle for speeding on state Highway 29 around 2 a.m. July 19. They determined the driver, Kenyatta Usara Norwood, 43, of Oakland, was on parole and the vehicle he was driving was stolen, the CHP said.

Officers also discovered “further criminal activity” and contacted the Golden Gate Division’s Investigative Services Unit that is a member of the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.

Investigators responded to the traffic stop and found digital media depicting child pornography and possible child molestation.

The subsequent investigation that spanned multiple Bay Area counties led to the location and rescue within the next 24 hours of two children ages five and 17 who were depicted in the pornographic acts, the CHP said.

Norwood was booked under no bail in the Napa County Jail for possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child, and unlawful taking or driving of a vehicle.

Investigators are still gathering evidence for additional charges of production of child pornography and exploitation of a child, and forced oral copulation of a child.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office, Alameda County Office of Children and Family Services and Hayward Police Department are also investigating.

Norwood was arraigned Monday in Napa County Superior Court and is scheduled to enter a plea Aug. 1.

