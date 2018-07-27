SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Local rapper G-Eazy is back in the Bay Area for a concert this weekend and is once again giving back to his community.

On Friday, he paid a special visit to San Francisco’s Larkin Street Youth Services, the largest homeless youth drop-in center in the city.

He gave the organization a $50,000 check and handed out free Puma shirts and shoes to young people there. It’s all part of his new nonprofit Endless Summer Fund, which focuses on helping, inspiring and empowering Bay Area youth.

G-Eazy said it meant a lot to him to talk to young people at Larkin and to hear their personal stories.

“Being in front of the kids and having these conversations and hearing their stories one on one. Sharing time, sharing space, sharing energy with these people and just like, really getting to connect is moving,” said G-Eazy. “It’s humbling. It’s inspiring in a lot of ways.”

The rapper spent an hour talking to and encouraging the youth at Larkin Street Youth Servies. He also brought his mobile barbershop to give free haircuts to young people. Larkin is the first organization he’s supporting with his nonprofit.

G-Eazy said the Bay Area is his home and it feels amazing to give back to his community.

“Where you’re from and who and what raised you is so integral as to who you become as an adult,” said G-Eazy. “To be able to help kids in that age range where there’s so much that’s happening and it can go either way. To be able to give back to kids where I’m from actually, is a good feeling.”

His nonprofit Endless Summer Fund’s mission is to help young people reach their full potential and to strengthen the Bay Area community. To help raise awareness and support, G-Eazy is offering the opportunity for one lucky winner and a friend to fly to Miami for the last show of his tour.

The winner will receive round-trip travel for two to Miami, hotel accommodations, VIP tickets and the chance to meet G-Eazy. To enter, participants will need to make a tax-deductible donation of any amount in support of the Endless Summer Fund. For more information, click here.

G-Eazy will perform at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View this Sunday when he brings his Endless Summer Tour to the venue.