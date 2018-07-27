REDDING (CBS SF) — Here are the neighborhoods that have been evacuated in the deadly and destructive path of the Carr Fire.

Shasta Dam Visitor Center

• All of Shasta Dam Blvd

• All of Shasta Lake City and Summit City

Additional Evacuation Orders Issued 7/26/2018 @12:15AM:

• Pine Grove Ave north on Lake Blvd to Shasta Dam incorporating Summit City, North Belt Line and Flannigan Road.

• Intersection of Placer Road and Buenaventura Blvd west to Thompson Lane.

• Buenaventura Blvd from Placer Road to Westside Road

• Westside Road to Keyon Drive incorporating Country Heights and West Redding Neighborhood

• Buenaventura Blvd to Hwy 299 to Placer Road.

• Placer Road from Buenaventura Blvd to Cloverdale Road

• Cloverdale Road from Placer Road to Clear Creek Road.

• Clear Creek Road west from Cloverdale Road to Honey Bee Road

Additional Evacuation Orders Issued 7/26/2018 @11:00PM:

• North of Sacramento River to Keswick Dam Road, West of Market Street and Lake Blvd to Keswick Dam.

• North at Lake Blvd and Oasis Road to Pine Grove Ave and Walker Mine Road, West of Cascade Road/I-5.

Additional Evacuation Orders Issued 7/26/2018 @7:00PM:

• South along Swasey Dr from SR 299 to Placer Rd.

• West along Placer Rd From Swasey Dr to Prospect Dr

• North from Prospect Dr to encompass Middle Park Ranch Land Area

• West of Overhill Dr and North of SR 299

• North of SR 299 and West of Spinmaker Rd to the end of Harlan Dr

• Keswick Dam East to Counter Lane, North to Quartz Hill Rd

The community of French Gulch is under an Evactuation Order. Residents along SR 299 west of Trinity Mountain Rd to the base of Buckhorn Summit are also under evacuation order. Residents along Whiskey Creek Rd to include the boat launch/day use areas are evactuated. SR 299W closure for westbound traffic now at Buenaventura Blvd. Closure to eastbound traffic remains at Buckhorn Summit. South along Swasey Dr from SR 299 to Placer Rd, West along Placer Rd from Swasey Dr to Prospect Dr and North from Prospect Dr to common place Middletown Park.

Residents located east of Trinity Mountain Road use evacuation center located at Shasta College 11555 Old Oregon Trail in Redding. Residents located west of Trinity Mountain Road use evacuation center located at Weaverville Elementary School 31020 HWY 3 in Weaverville.

Animal evacuation centers: Large Animal – Redding Rodeo Grounds 715 Auditorium Drive Redding, Ca.

Small Animal – Haven Humane 9417 East Side Drive Redding, Ca.

For information on evacuation notifications visit http://www.shascom911.com