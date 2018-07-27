REDDING (CBS SF) — It sounds like a deadly twist to a late night science fiction movie, but to the crews battling the massive wildfire weaving a destructive path through Redding it was all too real.

They go by many names — fire devils, firenado, fire whirls, fire tornadoes — all sounding a bit diabolical and to be feared.

Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said the fiery vortexes ranging in size up to 150 feet presented firefighters with a difficult challenge on Thursday night.

“It’s just a heck of a fight,” he said. “They (the firefighters) are doing what they can do and they get pushed out in a lot of cases. We’re fighting the fight right now.”

He said the fire behavior was so erratic there were tornadoes within the fire “tossing around equipment, blowing out windows of Cal Fire pickups.”

#CarrFire (#Redding) – Fire moving into the River Ridge area after jumping the Sacramento River, FF's are being pulled out from that area, major fire activity – from the feed: "it's just a fire tornado in there." — CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) July 27, 2018

The fire whirls may occur when intense rising heat and turbulent wind conditions combine to form whirling eddies of air. These eddies can contract into a tornado-like vortex that sucks in burning debris and combustible gases.

“This giant rotating cylinder on top of the fire, composed of smoke, pulls burning embers and smoldering debris thousands of feet into the atmosphere,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles, told the San Jose Mercury News. ““It allows fire to jump over barriers..It causes it (the fire) to do crazy, very unpredictable things.”