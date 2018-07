DALY CITY (KPIX) — A construction worker died Friday after a trench collapsed and buried him in Daly City.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. at a construction site near the Cow Palace.

Firefighters say the worker was about 12 feet down in a trench with another man installing a 24-inch concrete storm drain. As the trench began to collapse one of the workers got out but the other was trapped.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.