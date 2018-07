SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — If you smell smoke in the Bay Area overnight, it is not from the Carr Fire in Shasta County.

Two new fires are burning in Mendocino County. The larger and more dangerous blaze is the River Fire between Cloverdale and Ukiah.

The River Fire exploded across about four thousand acres near the community of Hopland. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for areas north of Highway 175 around 9 p.m. Friday.