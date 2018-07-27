OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A search was underway Friday for an armed man believed to be responsible for several crimes that occurred at the Fruitvale BART station garage.

On Wednesday around 9 a.m., BART officials said, the man burglarized four vehicles and robbed to people in the garage. One of the victims of the robberies said the suspect pulled a small handgun during the robbery.

Police said there were no reported injuries in the robberies. The suspect stole electronic devices, money, a backpack and a gold chain during the crime spree.

One of the victims was able to get the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle. That vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash about two hours later at El Monte Avenue and Gold Links Road in Oakland, according to BART officials.

The suspect fled the scene of the crash and could not be located during an extensive search of the area.

The suspect was described as an African American man, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and with a husky build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a skeleton printed on it.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call BART police at (510) 464-7000.