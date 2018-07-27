SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Three Marin County firefighters were injured early Friday when their engine was struck by a ‘heat blast’ as they fought the deadly flames of the Carr Fire protecting homes in a Redding neighborhood.

Two other firefighters — a bulldozer operator and a city of Redding fireman — have been killed fighting the Carr Fire over the last 24 hours.

Marin County Battalion Chief Brett McTigue said three firefighters were assigned to the same engine company, operating as a strike team.

They were initially taken to Mercy Hospital in Redding, where two of them were treated and released. The third has been transferred to UC Davis Burn Center.

McTigue said their injuries were burns to face, ears, and hands.

The firefighters have been identified as — 37-year-old engineer Scott Pederson, 19 years with the department; 34-year-old firefighter Tyler Barnes, 4 years with the department and 26-year-old firefighter Brian Cardoza, 3 months with the department.

”At this time we are focusing on the health of our firefighters and ensuring peer support is in place for the members of the strike team. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the two firefighters that lost their lives yesterday battling the same fire” Chief Jason Weber said.

Cal Fire said the Carr Fire had grown early Friday to 44,450 acres and was just 3 percent contained.

At least 65 homes had been destroyed, but a walk through at least one neighborhood revealed dozens more reduced to ash and rubble. There were another 500 threatened. Cal Fire said the ‘mechanical failure of a vehicle’ was the source of the blaze.