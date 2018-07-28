JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) – Indonesia’s Disaster Mitigation Agency says the death toll from a shallow, magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Lombok Island has increased to 10 with 40 injured.

The spokesman, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, says the number of casualties could increase further as data is still being collected from other locations on the popular tourist island, which sits next to Bali.

He says East Lombok district is the hardest hit in the earthquake with eight deaths, including a Malaysian national.

He says the quake has triggered a large landslide from Mount Rinjani. Authorities are still monitoring its impact.

