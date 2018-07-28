OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A blaze that sprang up in a homeless encampment in Oakland’s Snow Park near Lake Merritt Saturday morning was quickly extinguished by firefighters with no injuries, despite several explosions.

The firefighters responded at 10 a.m. to a one-alarm fire at the park at East 18th Street and Lakeshore Avenue, according to Oakland Fire Capt. Sean Laffan.

@abc7newsbayarea I heard a few pops and saw this near Lake Merritt by Snow Park #oakland pic.twitter.com/cqr0u0iZ1B — Darlene (@DCA40Poems) July 28, 2018

Crews extinguished the fire in about five minutes, Laffan said.

“There were multiple small explosions throughout the course of extinguishing the fire,” Laffan said. “There were reports of butane tanks in the area.”

Laffan said the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but an arson investigator reported to the scene and was looking into it.

