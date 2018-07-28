LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS SF) – A new fire has erupted on Lake Berryessa in Napa County and it is already forcing evacuations. It was reported around at about 4:30 p.m.

The blaze was dubbed the ‘Steele Fire.’

The fire charred 100 acres in about an hour and burned 5 structures, according to Cal Fire.

Swimmers at Oak Shores Park captured video of planes flying low over the flames to drop bright red fire retardant in an attempt to stop the spread.

On snapchat boaters got shots of huge plumes of dark smoke filling the sky.

Napa County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation for Steel Canyon from Rimrock Drive to Headlands Drive in the Berryessa headlands area.

According to officials, multiple structures are threatened.

@CALFIRE_PIO Fire on SE of Lake Berryessa from Oakshore pic.twitter.com/ZY7ZQFvpp0 — Shawn Reed (@swkreed) July 28, 2018

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Crosswalk Community Church on First Street, in Napa.

Meanwhile, there are dozens of fires burning across California.

The deadly Carr Fire exploded overnight and has destroyed hundreds of homes. At least 14 people were missing, and a grandmother and two children died in the blaze, bringing the death toll to five.

