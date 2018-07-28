  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Brush Fire, Cal Fire, California Wildfires, Clayton, Contra Costa County, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, Marsh Fire, Wildfire

CLAYTON (CBS SF) — Fire officials said they expect by Saturday evening to completely contain the 247-acre Marsh Fire that started Wednesday south of Clayton in unincorporated Contra Costa County.

Crews were at the scene to continue strengthening containment lines and extinguish any interior hotspots. The fire is expected to be completely contained by 8 p.m. Saturday.

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries in the fire, while one home and three outbuildings were destroyed.

marsh fire map Marsh Fire in Contra Costa County Near Full Containment

The fire is located at Marsh Creek Road and Morgan Territory Road, east of Clayton. Mandatory evacuation orders for the area were lifted Friday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

