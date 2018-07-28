SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two blazes burning 30 miles apart are threatening dozens of buildings and have prompted mandatory evacuations in Mendocino County and Lake County.

The River Fire and Ranch Fire that began Friday are burning about 120 miles southwest of Redding, California, which is near the massive Carr that has thousands of under evacuation orders.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office says mandatory evacuations are in place for people living an area of Ukiah north of Highway 175.

Officials in neighboring Lake County say residents of Benmore Valley were ordered to evacuate Saturday morning.

The two fires were being referred to as the Mendocino Complex Fire as of early Saturday. The Ranch Fire had grown to 3,500 acres and was 2 percent contained, while the River Fire was 6,000 acres and also 2 percent contained

They say the blazes are threatening more than 350 buildings.