REDDING (KPIX) – As if the Carr Fire evacuees don’t have enough to worry about, now there are concerns about looting.

Officers patrolled one burned out neighborhood, looking for looters, Friday night.

About 260 National Guard soldiers were also providing security, according to Shasta County Sheriff’s Department.

Saturday, Redding police said several would–be thieves have been arrested.

“We’re seeing it several reports a day of people in neighborhoods, people driving through neighborhoods going around our roadblocks, shouldering doors, getting into residences that quite, maybe not, haven’t been burnt, and so they are looking to steal items from the residence,” said Redding Police Chief Roger Moore.

Moore lost his own home in the fire, as did two of his fellow officers.